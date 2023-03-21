Stimwave Secures Ch. 11 Plan Confirmation In Delaware

By Jeff Montgomery (March 21, 2023, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Remnants of bankrupt pain management device-maker Stimwave Technologies secured confirmation in a Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday for a post-sale windup plan, with its previous owners left behind to face prosecution in a federal fraud action....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS