Yellen Says Even Smaller Banks Could Get Deposit Backstops

By Jon Hill (March 21, 2023, 7:56 PM EDT) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that regulators stand ready to backstop depositors again at other banks if necessary to safeguard financial stability, signaling that further guarantees could be on the table even as House Republican hard-liners call for an end to "big government bailouts."...

