European Council, Parliament Far Apart On EU Shell Co. Law

By Matt Thompson (March 21, 2023, 2:09 PM EDT) -- The European Parliament and the European Council are far from agreement in the so-called trilogue discussions over the European Commission's proposed law on reining in the use of shell companies to evade tax, the vice chair of the Parliament's tax committee said Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS