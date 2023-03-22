Failed Pension Firm's Members Warned Of Paperwork Delays

By Joel Poultney (March 22, 2023, 1:01 PM GMT) -- A London securities brokerage has started returning investments to members of a provider of self-invested personal pensions that has become insolvent — but the Financial Conduct Authority has warned that the company overseeing the accounts expects delays....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS