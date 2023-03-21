Israeli Fintech Valued At $3.5B Months After Failed SPAC Deal

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 21, 2023, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Roughly nine months after its failed go-public merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, Israeli cryptocurrency trading platform eToro on Tuesday announced it has raised $250 million in a recent funding round that values the social investing network at $3.5 billion....

