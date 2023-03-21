Arkansas Federal Judge Says Bring On The Amici

By Jess Krochtengel (March 21, 2023, 8:03 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas federal judge on Tuesday issued an invitation to parties in every civil case pending before him: Turn to amici for help briefing constitutional law or statutory interpretation issues that would benefit from a better understanding of the "original public meaning" of those provisions....

