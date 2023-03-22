Mo. Court Won't Disbar Atty It Found Sexually Abused 6 Clients

By Craig Clough (March 21, 2023, 11:45 PM EDT) -- In a split decision that dissenting judges called "inconceivable," the Missouri Supreme Court held on Tuesday that it won't disbar a defense attorney it found had sexually assaulted six clients, including some who were incarcerated, instead suspending his license indefinitely and allowing him to apply for reinstatement after one year....

