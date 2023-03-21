NIH Won't Seize Patents To Cut Price Of Cancer Drug Xtandi

By Ryan Davis (March 21, 2023, 10:24 PM EDT) -- The National Institutes of Health on Tuesday rejected a petition urging the government to lower the price of the prostate cancer drug Xtandi by using so-called march-in rights to take control of the patents on the treatment marketed by Astellas Pharma Inc. and Pfizer Inc....

