Amgen Supreme Court Arguments Aren't Just About Biology

By Dani Kass (March 24, 2023, 10:36 PM EDT) -- The lone patent case the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear this term centers on how pharmaceutical companies claim antibodies in patents and the way that impacts competing cholesterol medications, meaning a decision will clearly have implications for attorneys in the life sciences area. But lawyers who focus on software and other sectors should be paying attention as well....

