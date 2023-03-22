Stratasys Rejects Unsolicited $1.1B Shareholder Takeover Bid

By Elaine Briseño (March 22, 2023, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Stratasys Ltd.'s board of directors has unanimously rejected an unsolicited $1.1 billion nonbinding offer from its largest shareholder, Nano Dimension Ltd., to acquire the 3D printing manufacturer, saying the proposal undervalues the company, which continues to see consistent profits, according to a Wednesday announcement....

