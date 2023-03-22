2 Firms Lead Force Pressure Control's $240M SPAC Merger

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 22, 2023, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Egan Nelson-advised Force Pressure Control LLC, which provides pressure control-related rental tools and services to the energy industry, announced Wednesday that it will go public through a $240 million merger with Skadden-led blank-check company Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp....

