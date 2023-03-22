Ex-McDermott Partner Tapped As PCAOB Enforcement Head

By Adrian Cruz (March 22, 2023, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board announced Wednesday that former McDermott Will & Emery LLP partner Robert E. Rice will become the new director of the regulator's enforcement division at the end of March, following the retirement of longtime leader Mark Adler....

