Texas District Judge Resigning From Bench In May

By Tom Lotshaw (March 22, 2023, 4:41 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Court Judge Lee Yeakel of the Western District of Texas has announced he will retire on May 1 after nearly 20 years on the bench, adding to President Joe Biden's tally of judicial vacancies to fill....

