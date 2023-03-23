Would-Be Ark. Pot Seller Loses Suit Over Licensing Process

By Mike Curley (March 23, 2023, 7:43 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas federal judge has said applying for a marijuana dispensary license does not create a business expectation or a property right defendants can interfere with, throwing out claims by a company alleging a firm hired to evaluate dispensary applications manipulated the system to deny licenses to minority-owned companies....

