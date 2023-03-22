ABA Beats Atty's Suit Over Sharing Info He Already Shared

By Gina Kim (March 22, 2023, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal court tossed an attorney's suit accusing the American Bar Association of illegally disclosing information about his membership and ABA Journal subscription to third parties, finding Wednesday that the lawyer lacked standing because he had already "disclosed that information himself on two well-trafficked websites," those of his law firm and the Michigan State Bar....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS