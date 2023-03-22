Sunak Releases Tax Details After Opposition Pressure

By Matt Thompson (March 22, 2023, 6:42 PM EDT) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak released his tax details Wednesday, showing he paid £432,493 ($530,554) in tax to the United Kingdom in the 2021-22 tax year, after pressure from the opposition Labour Party to honor a campaign pledge of transparency about his finances....

