Avenatti's Ex-Wife Owes $717K To Ex-Law Partner, Panel Says

By Lauren Berg (March 22, 2023, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Michael Avenatti's ex-wife must turn over artwork and $717,000 in cash to cover part of the disgraced attorney's debts after his former law partner won an order requiring Avenatti to pay $4.85 million for work the former partner did at Eagan Avenatti LLP, a California appellate panel ruled Wednesday....

