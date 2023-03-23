Manhattan DA Blasts GOP Demand For Trump Grand Jury Info

By James Arkin (March 23, 2023, 1:14 PM EDT) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office fired back Thursday at demands from congressional Republicans for testimony and documents regarding his ongoing investigation of former President Donald Trump, calling it unprecedented and an "unlawful incursion" into local sovereignty....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS