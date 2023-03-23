Pay For Papa John's Top Atty Dropped Below $1M For '22

By Aaron West (March 23, 2023, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Papa John's legal chief saw her compensation drop to under $1 million in 2022, mostly because of the absence of nonequity incentive plan compensation, according to a Thursday filing from the pizza chain....

