FTC Blasts Illumina's 'Conspiracy Theory' Over Grail Deal

By Matthew Perlman (March 23, 2023, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission staffers pushed back against Illumina's contentions that enforcers improperly coordinated with overseas counterparts to try to derail its deal for cancer-testing outfit Grail Inc., saying the company wants to distract from the merits of the commission's challenge....

