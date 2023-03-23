Biden To Get Another NJ Vacancy With Judge's Resignation

By James Arkin (March 23, 2023, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Judge John Michael Vazquez of the District of New Jersey is resigning in September after less than a decade on the bench, opening up a vacancy for President Joe Biden to fill on a court that has already had significant turnover in the past two years....

