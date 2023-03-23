Conn. Conspiracy Case Against Ex-Nomura Trader Dismissed

By Brian Steele (March 23, 2023, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge dismissed the final criminal charge against former Nomura Securities International Inc. trader Ross Shapiro on Thursday, agreeing with prosecutors that he had satisfied the terms of a diversion program ahead of a retrial over his alleged participation in a $7 million fraud....

