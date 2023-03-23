Denial Of Xtandi March-In Rights Petition Appealed To HHS

By Ryan Davis (March 23, 2023, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The rejection of a request for the government to use so-called march-in rights to lower the price of the Astellas Pharma Inc. and Pfizer Inc. prostate cancer drug Xtandi by granting patent licenses was appealed Thursday to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services....

