CR Bard Defeats Counterclaims In $27M Surgical IP Row

By Jasmin Jackson (March 24, 2023, 7:49 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge has cleared medical manufacturer C.R. Bard of counterclaims including unjust enrichment in its $27 million contract breach suit against a licensee over surgical patents, but held that he can't yet determine whether the licensee violated a royalties provision....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS