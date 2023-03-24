Ho Wan Kwok Trustee Seeks To Maintain, Insure $25M Yacht

By Aaron Keller (March 24, 2023, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut bankruptcy judge on Friday granted a request to convene an emergency motion hearing Monday morning to decide whether a trustee can access $500,000 from a repair fund to "preserve" the Lady May, a $25 million yacht connected to exiled Chinese businessman Ho Wan Kwok....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS