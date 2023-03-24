UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (March 24, 2023, 9:09 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen Mozambique face up to another claim over its international bribery scandal with Credit Suisse, another two aircraft leasing companies sue their insurers to claw back losses from planes stuck in Russia, and law firm Withers sued by the visual technology company it represented at an investment disputes tribunal in 2018....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS