New Shortlist For NY Chief Judge Includes 3 From High Court

By Frank G. Runyeon (March 24, 2023, 12:15 PM EDT) -- A new list of seven candidates to be the chief judge of New York was released Friday for Gov. Kathy Hochul's consideration, after the legislature rejected her first nominee to fill the vacancy at the top of the judiciary that has now lasted six months....

