Mich. Panel Upholds Electric Co.'s Plan To End Coal Use

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 24, 2023, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Court of Appeals found no reason to undo state regulators' approval of a power company's plan to shutter its last remaining coal plant in 2025, dismissing a competitor's arguments that the plan was not the most reasonable way to meet the electric utility's energy and capacity needs....

