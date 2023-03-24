Mishcon De Reya, Brown Rudnick Join Crypto Fraud Group

By Silvia Martelli (March 24, 2023, 6:18 PM GMT) -- Law firms Brown Rudnick, Mishcon de Reya and Penningtons Manches Cooper have been elected to the board of the Crypto Fraud and Asset Recovery for a two-year term, the networking platform for people who work on digital asset crime said Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS