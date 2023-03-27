Portal To Connect Would-Be Solicitors With Training Launches

By Marialuisa Taddia (March 27, 2023, 1:02 AM BST) -- A new careers portal for aspiring solicitors looking for on-the-job training necessary to qualify as solicitors went live on Monday with the backing of more than 100 organizations, including law firms and charities....

