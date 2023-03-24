Up Next At High Court: Inducing Migration, Speech Or Crime?

By Jimmy Hoover (March 24, 2023, 8:31 PM EDT) -- This week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a major patent battle between pharmaceutical giants, as well as a challenge to a statute making it a crime to encourage illegal immigration that has vexed the justices in recent years....

