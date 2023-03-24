Dropping Pot License Doesn't Discharge Receiver: Colo. Panel

By Daniel Ducassi (March 24, 2023, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Colorado appeals panel has found that a court-appointed receiver could not automatically discharge itself from a case in which it was overseeing marijuana businesses by surrendering a state pot license, noting that the trial judge had "stripped it of all power" to run the cannabis companies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS