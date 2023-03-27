Legal Leader For United Rentals Sees Dip In '22 Compensation

By Christine DeRosa (March 27, 2023, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Connecticut-based United Rentals Inc. saw his compensation decline by nearly $200,000 from 2021 to 2022, as the attorney who heads up the equipment rental company's legal and human resources operations got less in stock awards last year....

