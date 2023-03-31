Inside The Largest PE Funds From 2023's First Quarter

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 31, 2023, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Private equity shops seemed to have little trouble fundraising during the first quarter of 2023, highlighted not only by the massive amounts of capital in the largest funds to close over the past three months but by the amount of dry powder in the private equity sector....

