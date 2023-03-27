Detroit Medical Residents Ask NLRB For Representation Vote

By Emily Brill (March 27, 2023, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A group of Detroit hospital interns, residents and fellows have asked the National Labor Relations Board to authorize a representation election with the American Federation of Teachers Michigan, becoming the latest crop of doctors-in-training to push for a union amid a wave of organizing spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic....

