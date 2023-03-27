NY AG Seeks Escape From Ex-Staffer's Assault Suit

By Elliot Weld (March 27, 2023, 7:20 PM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to be dismissed from a suit by a former staffer who says she was assaulted by former chief of staff Ibrahim Khan, saying the only allegations against James relied on vague claims that Khan's past alleged misconduct toward women was "an open secret."...

