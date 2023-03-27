Chinese Exile Ho Wan Kwok Loses $37M Yacht To Trustee

By Aaron Keller (March 27, 2023, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut bankruptcy judge on Monday afternoon determined that a $37 million yacht, the Lady May, must now be included in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy estate of Ho Wan Kwok, an exiled Chinese businessman recently arrested and charged in connection with a $1 billion fraud scheme....

