2nd Circ. Nixes Bid To Boost Fees In COVID-19 Worship Case

By Daniel Connolly (March 27, 2023, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday rejected arguments from a group of Orthodox Jewish plaintiffs that they should have been awarded more than the $447,000 in attorney fees a lower court granted them after they successfully challenged pandemic-related limits on religious gatherings in New York State....

