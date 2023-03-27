Smartmatic Must Produce Litigation Finance Docs In Fox Suit

By Aaron West (March 27, 2023, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Voting tech company Smartmatic must turn over litigation finance agreements to Fox in its defamation lawsuit against the news network after a New York Supreme Court judge ruled Friday that the information was relevant, despite state case law that says such funding information isn't typically discoverable....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS