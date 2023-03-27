NM, EPA Nab $6.2M From Gas Driller Over Leaky Operations

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 27, 2023, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based oil and gas company entered into a $6.2 million consent decree with federal and state regulators Monday, resolving allegations it failed to capture and control harmful air pollutants from its more than 200 oil and gas well pads across the state of New Mexico....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS