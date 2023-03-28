French Prosecutors Raid 5 Banks In Tax Fraud Probe

By Najiyya Budaly (March 28, 2023, 3:45 PM BST) -- French financial prosecutors said Tuesday that they are searching the Paris offices of five lenders, including Societe Generale SA and HSBC Holdings PLC, as they investigate tax fraud linked to dividend payouts....

