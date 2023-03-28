Tech Co. Sued In Del. For Books On $2.6B Vista Buyout

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 28, 2023, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A stockholder of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. sued the insurance software company in Delaware's Court of Chancery late Monday, seeking corporate records about its pending $2.6 billion all-cash merger with Vista Equity Partners and alleging a conflicted process tilted in favor of controlling shareholders....

