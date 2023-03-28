Lighting Patent Claim Withstands PTAB Challenge On Remand

By Ryan Davis (March 28, 2023, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board found that Elco Lighting did not show that one claim of a DMF Inc. LED lighting system patent is invalid, after the Federal Circuit said the board overlooked that claim in an earlier ruling....

