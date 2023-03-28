Wash. Insurance Commissioner Settles COVID Firing Suit

By Greg Lamm (March 28, 2023, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner has agreed to pay $115,000 to settle claims brought by a former worker who alleged she was wrongly fired after the state agency denied her request to keep working from home due to a chronic lung disease that put her at elevated risk of contracting COVID-19....

