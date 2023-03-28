LeClairRyan Trustee Says Funds Safe After Bank Collapse

By Vince Sullivan (March 28, 2023, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 7 trustee overseeing the liquidation of defunct law firm LeClairRyan told a Virginia bankruptcy judge Tuesday that about $140,000 of estate funds had been moved out of Signature Bank earlier this month when it collapsed, and the funds are now safe at a new bank....

