USDA Must Revisit Decision Over Research Primates' Care

By Tom Lotshaw (March 29, 2023, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge said the U.S. Department of Agriculture's justification to not consider upgrading its standards for the mental well-being of primates used in lab research "approaches absurd," pointing to its own internal documents about a "severely abridged" inspection program and apparently untrue public assertions....

