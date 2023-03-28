Adidas Fights Bid For Three Stripe TM By Black Lives Matter

By Jasmin Jackson (March 28, 2023, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Sportswear maker Adidas has urged the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to not let activist group Black Lives Matter stake a claim on a yellow three-stripe mark for goods like tote bags and hoodies, contending that it will spark consumer confusion and dilute its multimillion-dollar logo....

