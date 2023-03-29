Allergan Drops Willfulness Allegation In Eyelash Drug Suit

By Daniel Ducassi (March 28, 2023, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Duke University and Allergan on Tuesday abandoned their allegation that Sandoz willfully infringed Duke's patent for eyelash growth drug Latisse, with a lawyer for Duke and Allergan stating that the issue had "become the tail wagging the dog" in the case....

