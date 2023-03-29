Medical Container Co. Hits Ch. 11 With $430M Debt

By Rick Archer (March 29, 2023, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Medical packaging company SiO2 Medical Products Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware bankruptcy court Wednesday, saying it plans to cut more than half of its $430 million in debt with a sale or a debt-for-equity swap....

