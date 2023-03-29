Clearlake Reiterates $3.8B Bid That Blackbaud Rejected

By Renee Hickman (March 29, 2023, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Clearlake Capital on Wednesday reiterated its offer to buy Blackbaud Inc. for $71 per share, or a total of about $3.78 billion, after the cloud computing provider rejected it earlier this week....

